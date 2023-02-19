Oilers take losing streak into game against the Avalanche

Edmonton Oilers (30-19-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (30-19-5, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Avalanche -124, Oilers +104; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers look to break a three-game skid with a win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado is 30-19-5 overall and 13-9-4 in home games. The Avalanche have gone 25-7-3 in games they score three or more goals.

Edmonton has a 17-8-2 record in road games and a 30-19-7 record overall. The Oilers have scored 63 power-play goals, which ranks first in NHL play.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The Avalanche won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting. Bowen Byram led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has scored 35 goals with 30 assists for the Avalanche. Samuel Girard has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 42 goals and 59 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-1-4, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Erik Johnson: out (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Darren Helm: out (lower body).

Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Klim Kostin: day to day (undisclosed), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .