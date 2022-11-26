Coyotes face the Wild in Central Division play

Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes meet when the Minnesota Wild play the Arizona Coyotes.

Minnesota is 2-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-7-2 overall. The Wild have a 3-5-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Arizona is 0-1-2 against the Central Division and 6-8-1 overall. The Coyotes have gone 2-5-2 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Coyotes won the previous matchup 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has seven goals and 13 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has seven goals and 12 assists for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 5.7 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (illness).

Coyotes: Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Josh Brown: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .