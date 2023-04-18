AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Wild visit the Stars with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated PressApril 18, 2023 GMT

Minnesota Wild (46-25-11, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -153, Wild +128; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Wild lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Dallas Stars in the with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Wild won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

Dallas has an 18-4-5 record in Central Division games and a 47-21-14 record overall. The Stars have a 39-7-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

Minnesota has gone 46-25-11 overall with a 17-8-2 record against the Central Division. The Wild are 23-11-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 46 goals and 63 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has 12 assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirill Kaprizov has 40 goals and 35 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

NHL

  • Stars uncertain about Joe Pavelski after hard hit by Wild

  • Penalties make early impact on several NHL playoff series

  • Boston brings 1-0 lead into game 2 against Florida

  • Los Angeles visits Edmonton with 1-0 series lead

    • INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

    Wild: Mason Shaw: out for season (knee), Joel Eriksson Ek: day to day (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (lower body), John Klingberg: day to day (lower body).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.