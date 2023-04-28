Stars visit the Wild with 3-2 series lead

Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-25-11, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Wild -114, Stars -106; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Stars lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the 10th time this season. The Stars won 4-0 in the previous matchup.

Minnesota has a 46-25-11 record overall and an 18-11-2 record in Central Division play. The Wild have gone 24-13-2 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Dallas is 47-21-14 overall and 21-5-5 against the Central Division. The Stars are 25-8-7 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 40 goals and 35 assists for the Wild. Marcus Johansson has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 46 goals and 63 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 5.4 penalties and 18.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Mason Shaw: out for season (knee), Joel Eriksson Ek: day to day (lower body).

Stars: Joe Pavelski: day to day (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .