AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Detroit takes losing streak into matchup with Minnesota

By The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

Detroit Red Wings (13-9-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-11-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -210, Red Wings +175; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota has gone 8-6-1 at home and 15-11-2 overall. The Wild have allowed 84 goals while scoring 85 for a +1 scoring differential.

Detroit is 6-4-3 on the road and 13-9-6 overall. The Red Wings have a 3-4-2 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Red Wings won 2-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 10 goals with 13 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Hronek has six goals and 18 assists for the Red Wings. Jonatan Berggren has scored three goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

NHL

  • Capitals host the Stars after Ovechkin's hat trick

  • St. Louis visits Edmonton after shootout win

  • Tampa Bay aims to keep win streak going, hosts Columbus

  • Devils bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Flyers

    • INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body).

    Red Wings: Robert Hagg: out (undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Olli Maatta: day to day (illness), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.