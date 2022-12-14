Detroit takes losing streak into matchup with Minnesota

Detroit Red Wings (13-9-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-11-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Wild -210, Red Wings +175; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota has gone 8-6-1 at home and 15-11-2 overall. The Wild have allowed 84 goals while scoring 85 for a +1 scoring differential.

Detroit is 6-4-3 on the road and 13-9-6 overall. The Red Wings have a 3-4-2 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Red Wings won 2-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 10 goals with 13 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Hronek has six goals and 18 assists for the Red Wings. Jonatan Berggren has scored three goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body).

Red Wings: Robert Hagg: out (undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Olli Maatta: day to day (illness), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .