Wild bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild enter a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes as losers of three straight games.

Minnesota has a 7-7-2 record overall and a 2-5-1 record in home games. The Wild have a 2-4-1 record in games decided by a goal.

Carolina has a 10-5-1 record overall and a 6-3-1 record in road games. The Hurricanes are 5-1-0 in games they convert at least one power play.

The matchup Saturday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won 3-1 in the previous meeting. Joel Eriksson Ek led the Wild with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has six goals and 10 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has 12 goals and six assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, five penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body), Marc-Andre Fleury: out (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Teuvo Teravainen: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .