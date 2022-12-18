Senators visit the Wild after Batherson’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (14-14-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (17-11-2, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Wild -203, Senators +171; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Minnesota Wild after Drake Batherson scored two goals in the Senators’ 6-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings.

Minnesota is 17-11-2 overall and 10-6-1 at home. The Wild are third in league play serving 12.6 penalty minutes per game.

Ottawa has a 6-6-2 record in road games and a 14-14-2 record overall. The Senators have a 14-4-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Wild won the previous meeting 4-2. Mats Zuccarello scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuccarello has 13 goals and 21 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 13 goals and 22 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Senators: Tyler Motte: out (upper-body), Tim Stutzle: out (shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .