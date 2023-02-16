Wild host the Western Conference-leading Stars

Dallas Stars (30-14-11, first in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (28-20-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild face the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars.

Minnesota has a 28-20-5 record overall and an 8-7-0 record in Central Division games. The Wild have gone 11-6-1 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Dallas has gone 30-14-11 overall with a 10-2-3 record against the Central Division. The Stars have a 5-4-9 record in games decided by a goal.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 6-5 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 20 goals with 23 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Roope Hintz has scored 23 goals with 27 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Stars: 4-2-4, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Marcus Foligno: day to day (knee).

Stars: Joel Kiviranta: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .