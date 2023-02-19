Maple Leafs visit the Blackhawks following Bunting’s 2-goal performance

Toronto Maple Leafs (34-14-8, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (17-32-5, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Maple Leafs -261, Blackhawks +214; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Michael Bunting’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Maple Leafs’ 5-1 win.

Chicago is 17-32-5 overall and 10-16-3 in home games. The Blackhawks have a 15-7-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Toronto has gone 12-8-4 on the road and 34-14-8 overall. The Maple Leafs have a 15-4-4 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. The Maple Leafs won 5-2 in the last meeting. Bunting led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Domi has scored 14 goals with 24 assists for the Blackhawks. Jake McCabe has six assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 19 goals and 46 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has scored seven goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), MacKenzie Entwistle: day to day (undisclosed), Jonathan Toews: out (illness), Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Jarred Tinordi: out (knee).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Matt Murray: out (ankle), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Ilya Samsonov: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .