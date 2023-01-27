Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens 4-3

Detroit Red Wings' Robby Fabbri (14) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) during overtime NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Detroit Red Wings' Robby Fabbri (14) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) during overtime NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Michael Rasmussen set up Fabbri with a pass through the crease.

Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sunqvist also scored to help the Red Wings improve to 21-18-8. Moritz Seider had three assists, and Ville Husso made 20 saves.

“That was a goalie win,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “I’d have to look back on all three goals, I don’t think he loved all three of those goals, but it was us as a team. A ton of offense we’re giving up, easy offense.”

Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored twice and had an assist for Montreal. Michael Pezzetta added a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen made 38 saves. The Canadiens dropped to 20-25-4.

Harvey-Pinard tied it at 3 at with 1:21 left in the second period. He took a centering pass and beat Husso with a high backhander.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I was young, I dreamed of scoring goals at the Bell Centre,” Harvey-Pinard said. “So right now hearing my name, it’s special for me and I have to enjoy it and keep going.”

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At New York Islanders on Friday night.

Canadiens: At Ottawa on Saturday night in opener of home-and-home set.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports