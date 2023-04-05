Montreal brings losing streak into game against Washington

Washington Capitals (34-34-9, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (30-42-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Washington Capitals after losing four straight games.

Montreal is 16-20-3 in home games and 30-42-6 overall. The Canadiens serve 11.4 penalty minutes per game to rank third in the league.

Washington is 34-34-9 overall and 17-19-3 in road games. The Capitals have conceded 239 goals while scoring 238 for a -1 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Capitals won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 26 goals and 10 assists for the Canadiens. Rafael Harvey-Pinard has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 42 goals and 31 assists for the Capitals. Dylan Strome has scored three goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Capitals: 2-6-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: David Savard: day to day (lower body), Christian Dvorak: out for season (lower body), Kaiden Guhle: out for season (lower body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: day to day (lower body), Sean Monahan: out for season (groin), Josh Anderson: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Alex Belzile: out for season (leg), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (upper-body), Jake Allen: day to day (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Jordan Harris: day to day (lower body), Kirby Dach: out (upper body).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), T.J. Oshie: day to day (upper body), Trevor van Riemsdyk: day to day (undisclosed), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .