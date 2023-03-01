Seattle visits Detroit after Geekie’s 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (32-21-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-24-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Detroit Red Wings after Morgan Geekie’s two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Kraken’s 5-3 win.

Detroit has gone 15-12-3 at home and 28-24-8 overall. The Red Wings have gone 7-11-2 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Seattle has a 32-21-6 record overall and an 18-9-3 record in road games. The Kraken are eighth in NHL play with 203 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kraken won the last matchup 4-2. Geekie scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 22 goals and 35 assists for the Red Wings. Pius Suter has scored five goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 13 goals and 34 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Filip Hronek: day to day (upper-body), Jordan Oesterle: out (undisclosed), Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).

Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .