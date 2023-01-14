Oilers visit the Golden Knights after McDavid’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (22-18-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-13-2, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Golden Knights -151, Oilers +128; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Connor McDavid scored two goals in the Oilers’ 7-1 win against the San Jose Sharks.

Vegas is 5-6-2 against the Pacific Division and 28-13-2 overall. The Golden Knights have a 15-7-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Edmonton is 7-6-0 against the Pacific Division and 22-18-3 overall. The Oilers have allowed 144 goals while scoring 153 for a +9 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Oilers won the last matchup 4-3 in overtime. McDavid scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has scored 17 goals with 21 assists for the Golden Knights. Michael Amadio has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Zach Hyman has scored 20 goals with 24 assists for the Oilers. McDavid has eight goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (upper-body), Pavel Dorofeyev: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Stuart Skinner: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .