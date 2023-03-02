Devils take win streak into game against the Golden Knights

New Jersey Devils (39-15-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (35-19-6, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas has a 19-13-1 record at home and a 35-19-6 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 17-9-2 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

New Jersey has a 22-4-3 record on the road and a 39-15-5 record overall. The Devils have scored 207 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank seventh in league play.

The teams square off Friday for the second time this season. The Devils won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 20 goals and 23 assists for the Golden Knights. William Carrier has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 24 goals and 32 assists for the Devils. Dawson Mercer has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Devils: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Logan Thompson: out (lower body), Nicolas Roy: day to day (lower body).

Devils: Timo Meier: day to day (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (lower body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

