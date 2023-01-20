Washington visits Vegas after Strome’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2, second in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Dylan Strome scored two goals in the Capitals’ 4-0 win against the Arizona Coyotes.

Vegas has a 28-15-2 record overall and a 13-13-0 record in home games. The Golden Knights have gone 15-9-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Washington has a 24-17-6 record overall and a 12-9-3 record on the road. The Capitals have given up 131 goals while scoring 150 for a +19 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 15 goals with 18 assists for the Golden Knights. Michael Amadio has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evgeny Kuznetsov has six goals and 31 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Capitals: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (upper-body), Pavel Dorofeyev: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Capitals: Nic Dowd: out (lower-body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .