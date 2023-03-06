Golden Knights bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Panthers

Vegas Golden Knights (38-19-6, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (31-27-6, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Florida Panthers.

Florida is 31-27-6 overall and 17-10-3 at home. The Panthers lead the league serving 12.1 penalty minutes per game.

Vegas is 17-6-5 on the road and 38-19-6 overall. The Golden Knights are 17-9-2 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 4-2. Ivan Barbashev scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has 32 goals and 23 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has one goal and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 23 goals and 25 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-1-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body), Givani Smith: out (face).

Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Logan Thompson: out (lower body), Nicolas Roy: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .