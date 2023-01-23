New Jersey in action against Vegas after overtime win

Vegas Golden Knights (29-16-2, first in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (30-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the New Jersey Devils after the Devils defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in overtime.

New Jersey is 30-12-4 overall and 12-10-2 in home games. The Devils are 12-5-1 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Vegas has gone 15-4-2 on the road and 29-16-2 overall. The Golden Knights have gone 25-2-1 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has 30 goals and 28 assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has scored six goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Stone has scored 17 goals with 21 assists for the Golden Knights. Paul Cotter has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 7-1-2, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (upper-body), Pavel Dorofeyev: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

