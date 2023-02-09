Wild take home winning streak into matchup with the Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (30-18-4, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-18-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Wild -123, Golden Knights +103; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Vegas Golden Knights.

Minnesota has a 15-8-1 record in home games and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Wild are 16-6-1 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Vegas has a 30-18-4 record overall and a 16-5-4 record on the road. The Golden Knights have conceded 148 goals while scoring 162 for a +14 scoring differential.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 18 goals with 22 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Chandler Stephenson has scored 12 goals with 34 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .