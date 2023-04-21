New York hosts New Jersey with 2-0 series lead

New Jersey Devils (52-22-8, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (47-22-13, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Rangers -136, Devils +115; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Rangers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils in the with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Rangers won the previous meeting 5-1. Chris Kreider scored two goals in the victory.

New York has a 47-22-13 record overall and a 17-9-2 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Rangers are 43-5-1 when scoring three or more goals.

New Jersey is 18-8-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 52-22-8 overall. The Devils have scored 289 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank fourth in league play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has scored 29 goals with 63 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has one goal and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 43 goals and 56 assists for the Devils. Erik Haula has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-2-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Devils: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .