Rangers take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Devils

New Jersey Devils (52-22-8, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (47-22-13, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Rangers -152, Devils +129; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Rangers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils in the with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Devils won the last matchup 2-1 in overtime.

New York is 47-22-13 overall with a 17-9-3 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Rangers have an 11-9-11 record in games decided by a goal.

New Jersey has a 19-8-2 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 52-22-8 record overall. The Devils have gone 31-10-2 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 29 goals and 63 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored eight goals over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 43 goals and 56 assists for the Devils. Erik Haula has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-1-4, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, four penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Devils: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .