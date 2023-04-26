New Jersey, New York face off with series tied 2-2

New York Rangers (47-22-13, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (52-22-8, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers in game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Monday for the ninth time this season. The Devils won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

New Jersey has gone 52-22-8 overall with a 20-8-2 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Devils are 48-7-6 when scoring at least three goals.

New York is 47-22-13 overall and 17-10-3 against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have an 11-9-11 record in games decided by one goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier has scored 40 goals with 26 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 29 goals and 63 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored eight goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 4.9 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-2-3, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, four penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .