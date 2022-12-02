Eastern Conference-leading New Jersey visits Philadelphia

New Jersey Devils (19-4-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-11-5, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers play the Eastern Conference-leading New Jersey Devils.

Philadelphia has an 8-11-5 record overall and a 2-3-4 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Flyers are second in the league serving 12.5 penalty minutes per game.

New Jersey is 19-4-1 overall with a 4-2-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Devils lead the league with 90 total goals (averaging 3.8 per game).

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Flyers won the previous meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has scored eight goals with 16 assists for the Flyers. Travis Sanheim has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 12 goals and 16 assists for the Devils. Yegor Sharangovich has scored five goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 1-6-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Devils: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Devils: Miles Wood: day to day (undisclosed), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .