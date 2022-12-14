Wedgewood stops 35 shots as Stars down Devils 4-1

Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood makes a save against the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Roope Hintz scored the go-ahead goal with three seconds left in the second period and backup Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves against his former team as the Dallas Stars beat New Jersey 4-1 on Tuesday night, sending the Devils to their third straight loss.

With both teams playing their second game in two nights, Hintz snapped a 1-all tie with his 13th goal of the season off a scrum in the crease in front of Devils netminder Akira Schmid.

Ty Dellandrea, Esa Lindell and Mason Marchment also scored for Dallas, which improved to 10-3-3 in its last 16 games against the Devils. Lindell and Marchment both scored into an empty net.

Miles Wood had New Jersey’s lone goal.

The Stars lost 2-1 at Pittsburgh on Monday while the Devils dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Hintz, a 26-year-old Finnish forward, has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his last seven games. Assists on his goal went to Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson, who extended his point streak to 19 games.

Robertson leads Dallas with 43 points, including 23 goals. He has 35 points, including 21 goals, during his point streak. Only Brian Bellows (20 games with the Minnesota North Stars in early 1986) has a longer point streak in franchise history.

The 30-year-old Wedgewood, who played parts of three seasons for New Jersey, made a number of excellent saves. He stopped Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes 13 minutes into the second period and denied Fabian Zetterlund in alone on the right wing at 15:40.

Wedgewood also made a sharp save on Yegor Sharangovich in front 10:14 into the third.

Wedgewood stopped 19 of 20 shots in the second and 10 more in the third to seal the win.

Dellandrea broke a scoreless tie at 6:03 of the second when he tipped Ryan Suter’s shot past Schmid. The goal was the fifth this season for Dellandrea, a first-round draft pick by the Stars in 2018.

Wood tied it at 7:55 of the second with his seventh goal, redirecting a shot by defenseman Kevin Bahl. Sharangovich also assisted.

Schmid also made several excellent saves in the second, denying Robertson early in the period, then making successive stops on Luke Glendening and Joe Pavelski midway through.

The Devils also dropped a 6-4 decision at home to the Islanders last Friday. They previously had lost two straight only in the opening two games of the season.

The Stars were playing the second game of a five-game road trip. They play at Washington, Carolina and Columbus before returning home to face Edmonton on Dec. 21.

NOTES: The Devils scratched defenseman Brendan Smith and forwards Nathan Bastian and Alexander Holtz. ... The Stars scratched defenseman Joel Hanley and forward Riley Tufte. ... The teams meet again Jan. 27 in Dallas.

UP NEXT

Stars: Visit the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Devils: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports