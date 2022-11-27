AP NEWS
Lightning visit the Sabres after Point’s 2-goal performance

By The Associated PressNovember 27, 2022 GMT

Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Buffalo Sabres after Brayden Point scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues.

Buffalo is 3-6-0 against the Atlantic Division and 7-9-0 overall. The Sabres are 1-3-0 in games decided by one goal.

Tampa Bay is 3-1-0 against the Atlantic Division and 9-6-1 overall. The Lightning have a 5-3-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The matchup Monday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Lightning won 5-3 in the previous matchup. Point led the Lightning with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 13 goals and 13 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 10 goals and 13 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-8-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 5.5 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Sabres: Jacob Bryson: out (undisclosed), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed), Rasmus Asplund: day to day (upper body).

    Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: day to day (upper body), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

