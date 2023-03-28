New York visits Washington after Palmieri’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (38-28-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (34-32-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Washington Capitals after Kyle Palmieri scored two goals in the Islanders’ 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Washington is 11-8-3 against the Metropolitan Division and 34-32-8 overall. The Capitals have gone 31-7-4 when scoring at least three goals.

New York has a 38-28-9 record overall and a 14-6-2 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Islanders have a 32-6-4 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Capitals won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeny Kuznetsov has 12 goals and 41 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Anders Lee has scored 27 goals with 22 assists for the Islanders. Zach Parise has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-5-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Craig Smith: day to day (lower body), Sonny Milano: out (upper body), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

Islanders: Mathew Barzal: out (lower body), Sebastian Aho: day to day (upper body), Oliver Wahlstrom: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .