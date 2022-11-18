Stars host the Islanders after Hintz’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (11-6-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the New York Islanders after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars’ 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers.

Dallas has a 9-5-2 record overall and a 4-2-0 record in home games. The Stars are 9-2-1 when scoring three or more goals.

New York has an 11-6-0 record overall and a 5-4-0 record in road games. The Islanders are 2-1-0 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 3-2 in the previous matchup. Hintz led the Stars with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 11 goals and 15 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Anders Lee has scored eight goals with eight assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Ty Dellandrea: day to day (lower-body), Nick Caamano: out (back), Denis Gurianov: day to day (upper body).

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .