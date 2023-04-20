Hurricanes visit the Islanders with 2-0 series lead

Carolina Hurricanes (52-21-9, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (42-31-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Hurricanes -112, Islanders -108; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Islanders in the with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Hurricanes won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

New York is 16-9-3 against the Metropolitan Division and 42-31-9 overall. The Islanders have gone 35-6-5 when scoring at least three goals.

Carolina is 21-6-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 52-21-9 overall. The Hurricanes are 47-5-5 when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee has scored 28 goals with 22 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Martin Necas has scored 28 goals with 43 assists for the Hurricanes. Brent Burns has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.4 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Alexander Romanov: day to day (upper body), Oliver Wahlstrom: out for season (lower body).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .