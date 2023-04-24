Carolina hosts New York with 3-1 series lead

New York Islanders (42-31-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (52-21-9, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Hurricanes -162, Islanders +137; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Hurricanes won the last meeting 5-2. Seth Jarvis scored two goals in the win.

Carolina is 52-21-9 overall with a 22-7-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have gone 48-5-5 in games they score at least three goals.

New York is 17-10-3 against the Metropolitan Division and 42-31-9 overall. The Islanders have allowed 217 goals while scoring 242 for a +25 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns has 18 goals and 42 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Brock Nelson has 36 goals and 39 assists for the Islanders. Hudson Fasching has scored three goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: day to day (illness), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Teuvo Teravainen: out (hand), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).

Islanders: Oliver Wahlstrom: out for season (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .