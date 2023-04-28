Carolina tries to clinch series win over New York

Carolina Hurricanes (52-21-9, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (42-31-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Islanders -120, Hurricanes -100; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the New York Islanders in game six. The teams meet Tuesday for the 10th time this season. The Islanders won the last meeting 3-2.

New York has a 42-31-9 record overall and an 18-10-3 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Islanders are 37-6-5 in games they score at least three goals.

Carolina has a 52-21-9 record overall and a 22-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have a 20-3-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson has scored 36 goals with 39 assists for the Islanders. Hudson Fasching has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has scored 23 goals with 32 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Oliver Wahlstrom: out for season (lower body).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Teuvo Teravainen: out (hand), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee), Jack Drury: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .