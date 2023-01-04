Islanders visit the Oilers after Pageau’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (21-15-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20-16-2, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Edmonton Oilers after Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Islanders’ 6-2 win.

Edmonton has a 20-16-2 record overall and a 9-11-1 record on its home ice. The Oilers have scored 45 power-play goals, which ranks first in the Western Conference.

New York is 21-15-2 overall and 10-9-2 on the road. The Islanders have a +18 scoring differential, with 120 total goals scored and 102 conceded.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Islanders won 3-0 in the previous matchup. Pageau led the Islanders with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 21 goals and 36 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has eight goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Brock Nelson has 15 goals and 22 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has scored seven goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Philip Broberg: out (ankle).

Islanders: Simon Holmstrom: out (knee), Adam Pelech: out (upper body), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .