Florida visits New York in Eastern Conference play

Florida Panthers (15-15-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (18-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders and the Florida Panthers hit the ice in Eastern Conference play.

New York has a 9-6-0 record in home games and an 18-14-2 record overall. The Islanders have gone 6-3-0 in games decided by a single goal.

Florida has a 7-10-1 record in road games and a 15-15-4 record overall. The Panthers are 5-6-3 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Panthers won 3-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee has scored 11 goals with 13 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Carter Verhaeghe has 17 goals and 11 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Adam Pelech: out (upper body), Semyon Varlamov: day to day (undisclosed), Kyle Palmieri: day to day (upper body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body), Casey Cizikas: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Chris Tierney: out (concussion), Radko Gudas: out (concussion), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body), Aleksander Barkov: day to day (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .