Brady Tkachuk lifts Senators past Rangers, 3-2 in OT

New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, left, skates off the ice as the Ottawa Senators celebrate a 3-2 overtime win in an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Munson)

NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday night.

Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday night to win for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period.

Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov scored in regulation for the Rangers, who lost for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1). Igor Shesterkin finished with 34 saves in losing his third straight start.

PREDATORS 4, ISLANDERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Lankinen made a career-high 48 saves and Nashvill beat New York for its seventh victory in nine games.

Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi scored and Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund added empty-net goals. The Predators have won nine straight games against the Islanders, the longest active streak against a single opponent. The Predators are 11-1-1 in their last 13 overall against the Islanders.

Mathew Barzal scored for New York midway through the third period.

