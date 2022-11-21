AP NEWS
Kings bring home winning streak into game against the Rangers

By The Associated PressNovember 21, 2022 GMT

New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (10-7-1, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the New York Rangers trying to continue a five-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles is 10-7-1 overall and 6-3-0 in home games. The Kings have committed 77 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

New York has an 8-6-3 record overall and a 5-3-1 record on the road. The Rangers have a 5-1-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams play Tuesday for the third time this season. The Rangers won 3-2 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has six goals and 12 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has scored five goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

Chris Kreider has scored seven goals with eight assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

    Rangers: None listed.

