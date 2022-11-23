Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Wild for 5th-round pick in 2025

Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot (84) falls as he fights with New York Rangers' Ryan Reaves (75) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The New York Rangers traded enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Reaves had been a healthy scratch for eight of the past 12 games for the Rangers. He gives struggling Minnesota some extra muscle and a veteran presence.

The 35-year-old is signed through only the rest of this season at a $1.75 million salary cap hit. He has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games of his second season with New York.

Reaves has played in 869 NHL regular-season and playoff games for the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights and Rangers. He was with the Golden Knights during their inaugural season in 2017-18 when the reached the Stanley Cup Final.

