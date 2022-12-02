Steven Stamkos reaches 1,000 points in Lightning’s victory

Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos celebrates his 1,000th career point after assisting on a goal by Nicholas Paul during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos celebrates his 1,000th career point after assisting on a goal by Nicholas Paul during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Steven Stamkos had an assist for his 1,000th career point, Nick Paul scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night.

Ian Cole had a goal and an assist, Ross Colton also scored, Corey Perry added two assists and Andrei Valilevsky made 21 saves. The Lightning have won seven of nine.

Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia. The Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders.

Stamkos, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft, assisted on Paul’s second goal 7:55 into the second period that made it 2-0. Stamkos started the play with a pass behind the net to Cole, who sent the puck in front to Paul. Stamkos raised both arms in the air when the puck went in, and the entire Lightning team rushed the ice to join in the celebration.

The Tampa Bay captain became the 95th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points and the second member of the Lightning. He has played his entire career in Tampa Bay, where he won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

STARS 5, DUCKS 0

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson had his third career hat trick, scoring in all three periods to extend his points streak to 17 games in Dallas’ victory over Anaheim,

Robertson became the NHL’s first 20-goal scorer this season with a deflected puck in the first period, then added his 21st and 22nd on long power-play goals in each of the next two periods. His other hat tricks came in back-to-back games last March, when he was the first Stars player to ever do that.

Joel Kiviranta and Wyatt Johnston also had goals for the Central Division-leading Stars. Jake Oettinger stopped 31 shots for his fourth career shutout.

PREDATORS, DEVILS 3, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Johansen scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and Juuse Saros made 25 saves in Nashville’s victory over New Jersey.

Johansen took a pass from Matt Duchene and beat goalie Vitek Vanecek from in front.

Mikael Granlund tied it for Nashville with nine seconds left in regulation. Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators. Nashville has won seven in a row at Prudential Center, sending the Devils to their second loss in their last 18 games (16-1-1).

Defenseman Kevin Bahl and forwards Jesper Bratt and Alexander Holtz scored for New Jersey in a 2:38 span early in the second period.

AVALANCHE 6, SABRES 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and three assists, J.T. Compher also scored twice and had two assists and defending champion Colorado beat Buffalo.

Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves. The Avalanche won for the fifth time in seven games.

Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, JJ Peterka and Dylan Cozens also scored for Buffalo.

PENGUINS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel and Kasperi Kapanen scored less than two minutes apart in the third period to rally Pittsburgh past Vegas,

Tristan Jarry made 34 saves to help the Penguins win for the first time since defenseman Kris Letang suffered a stroke on Monday. Brock McGinn and Rikard Rakell also scored for Pittsburgh.

Shea Theodore, Jack Eichel and Reilly Smith scored for Vegas.

HURRICANES 6, BLUES 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help Carolina beat St. Louis.

After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left.

Brent Burns, Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal also scored. Two games into a six-game trip, Carolina has won three in a row after dropping five straight.

Pavel Buchnevich, Noel Acciari, Torey Krug and Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis. Binnington made 29 saves, missing a chance for his 100th victory.

WILD 5, OILERS 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to extend his career-best points streak to 10 games, and Joel Eriksson Ek added a goal and assist in Minnesota’s victory over Edmonton.

Frederick Gaudreau, Sam Steel and Mats Zuccarello also scored for Minnesota, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 18 saves. The Wild have won four of five.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Klim Kostin scored for Edmonton.

