New York aims to keep win streak going, hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Islanders -211, Flyers +176; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.

New York is 11-6-0 overall with a 5-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Islanders have gone 2-1-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Philadelphia has a 1-2-4 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 7-6-3 record overall. The Flyers have allowed 48 goals while scoring 41 for a -7 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Flyers won 2-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson has nine goals and 11 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has six goals and 14 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flyers: 1-6-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Kyle Palmieri: day to day (upper body).

Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (upper-body), Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Scott Laughton: out (upper-body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .