Devils aim to clinch series win over the Rangers

New Jersey Devils (52-22-8, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (47-22-13, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Rangers -125, Devils +105; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Devils lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the New York Rangers in game six. The teams meet Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Devils won the last meeting 4-0. Erik Haula scored two goals in the win.

New York is 47-22-13 overall and 17-11-3 against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have gone 43-5-1 in games they score at least three goals.

New Jersey is 21-8-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 52-22-8 overall. The Devils have allowed 222 goals while scoring 289 for a +67 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 29 goals and 63 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has eight goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 43 goals and 56 assists for the Devils. Haula has scored six goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Devils: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 5.1 penalties and 15.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .