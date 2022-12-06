Golden Knights host the Rangers after shootout win

New York Rangers (12-10-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (18-7-1, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Vegas Golden Knights after the Golden Knights knocked off the Boston Bruins 4-3 in a shootout.

Vegas has an 18-7-1 record overall and a 7-5-0 record on its home ice. The Golden Knights have scored 89 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank sixth in the league.

New York is 7-4-1 in road games and 12-10-5 overall. The Rangers are 10-3-0 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams play this season. The Golden Knights won 5-1 in the previous meeting. Paul Cotter led the Golden Knights with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Pietrangelo has three goals and 18 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Adam Fox has seven goals and 21 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (personal), Jack Eichel: day to day (lower-body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Rangers: Filip Chytil: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .