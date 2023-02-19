Devils play the Jets following Hischier’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (34-20-1, second in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (36-14-5, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Devils -130, Jets +110; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Winnipeg Jets after Nico Hischier’s two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Devils’ 5-2 win.

New Jersey has a 15-10-2 record in home games and a 36-14-5 record overall. The Devils have a +45 scoring differential, with 190 total goals scored and 145 given up.

Winnipeg has a 14-12-1 record on the road and a 34-20-1 record overall. The Jets have an 11-6-1 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has 22 goals and 32 assists for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has 23 goals and 31 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Jets: David Gustafsson: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .