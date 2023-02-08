Tampa Bay hosts Colorado following Point’s 2-goal performance

Colorado Avalanche (27-18-4, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (32-16-2, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Colorado Avalanche after Brayden Point scored two goals in the Lightning’s 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Tampa Bay has a 32-16-2 record overall and a 20-4-2 record in home games. The Lightning have a 9-2-1 record in games decided by a goal.

Colorado has a 14-9-1 record in road games and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Avalanche have allowed 133 goals while scoring 148 for a +15 scoring differential.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has scored 21 goals with 53 assists for the Lightning. Point has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 34 goals and 27 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Avalanche: Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .