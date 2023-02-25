Predators visit the Coyotes following Niederreiter’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (28-22-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (20-29-9, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Arizona Coyotes after Nino Niederreiter scored two goals in the Predators’ 6-2 win against the San Jose Sharks.

Arizona has a 4-6-4 record in Central Division play and a 20-29-9 record overall. The Coyotes rank seventh in league play serving 10.8 penalty minutes per game.

Nashville is 5-8-3 against the Central Division and 28-22-6 overall. The Predators have conceded 168 goals while scoring 160 for a -8 scoring differential.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Predators won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous matchup. Niederreiter led the Predators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson Crouse has scored 19 goals with 12 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Schmaltz has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Roman Josi has 15 goals and 36 assists for the Predators. Niederreiter has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-1-4, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Josh Brown: day to day (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: out (trade related reasons), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (upper-body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Juuso Parssinen: day to day (upper body), Filip Forsberg: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Johansen: out (leg), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .