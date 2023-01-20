New York takes losing streak into game against Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes (28-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-19-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders enter a matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes after losing three straight games.

New York is 23-19-4 overall with a 9-4-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Islanders have gone 21-5-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Carolina is 28-9-8 overall with a 12-3-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes are 24-4-4 when scoring at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Islanders won 6-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee has 15 goals and 15 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has scored three goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has 19 goals and 18 assists for the Hurricanes. Brady Skjei has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-5-3, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Adam Pelech: out (upper body), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper body).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .