Red Wings head into matchup against the Blue Jackets on losing streak

Detroit Red Wings (11-7-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (8-12-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Red Wings -124, Blue Jackets +104; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings are looking to end their three-game losing streak with a victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus is 8-12-2 overall and 6-8-1 in home games. The Blue Jackets are 8-3-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Detroit is 4-3-2 in road games and 11-7-5 overall. The Red Wings have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and giving up 72 goals.

The teams play Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Red Wings won the previous meeting 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has nine goals and seven assists for the Blue Jackets. Sean Kuraly has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Dominik Kubalik has scored nine goals with 14 assists for the Red Wings. Filip Hronek has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (upper body), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

