Penguins thinking about Humboldt Broncos

By Kevin Gorman
 
As the Penguins prepared for the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Humboldt Broncos were on their minds.

The hockey world was rocked over the weekend when the Canadian junior hockey team bus was involved in a deadly collision with a tractor trailer Friday in Saskatchewan, Ontario, as the Broncos were traveling to a playoff game in Nipawin. The crash caused 15 fatalities, including 20-year-old Jaxon Joseph, the son of former Penguins defenseman Chris Joseph.

“It’s a terrible tragedy,” Penguins star Sidney Crosby said. “It’s hard to imagine what those kids and the family and the entire community is going through. We’re certainly thinking about them.”

Long bus trips are commonplace for junior hockey teams across Canada, and many NHL players have taken those trips.

“It hits close to home for a lot of us guys, especially from Canada,” said Penguins goalie Matt Murray, a Thunder Bay, Ontario, native. “I played in the OHL, and we were on the bus every couple of days in a similar scenario, so it’s heartbreaking.

“To see it all over news, all over social media, you just feel for the families and the community. Hockey’s a really tight-knit community, so everybody has really rallied around those families and that community. It’s really inspiring to see the support that comes out in the hockey community at a time like that.”

