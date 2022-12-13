Talbot perfect as Senators shut out Anaheim Ducks 3-0

Ottawa Senators right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) watches his shot bounce in the net for a goal on Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dosta during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) watches his shot bounce in the net for a goal on Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dosta during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Cam Talbot had a 32-save shutout for his first shutout with the Senators in a 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, but Ottawa still suffered a pair of significant losses.

Tim Stutzle went awkwardly into the boards after being hit by Brett Leason and favored his right arm as he raced down the player’s tunnel midway through the first period. Stutzle did not return.

Ottawa also found itself without Tyler Motte for the final two periods. Motte went down hard late in the first period and suffered what the team called an upper-body injury.

Alex DeBrincat had a pair of power-play goals for Ottawa (12-14-2) and Parker Kelly also scored.

Lukas Dostal made his season debut in net for the Ducks (7-19-3). He stopped 35 shots after being recalled from the American Hockey League’s San Diego Gulls.

The 22-year-old Dostal made a huge save on Shane Pinto in the second and bailed the Ducks out on a terrible line change late in the same period when the Senators had a 3-on-0 rush

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly scored his first of the season 5:42 into the game, tipping a Nikita Zaitsev shot past Dostal. DeBrincat extended his point streak to six games (3G, 4A) with a power-play goal midway through the period.

DeBrincat put away his second goal of the night 12 minutes into the third period, with Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson earning assists.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Toronto on Tuesday night in the second of a five-game trip.

Senators: Host Montreal on Wednesday night to finish a two-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports