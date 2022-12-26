Bruins visit the Senators after Pastrnak’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (27-4-2, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (14-16-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -175, Senators +149; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Ottawa Senators after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Ottawa is 4-4-0 against the Atlantic Division and 14-16-3 overall. The Senators have gone 4-4-3 in games decided by one goal.

Boston has a 6-3-0 record in Atlantic Division play and a 27-4-2 record overall. The Bruins have gone 5-2-0 in one-goal games.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Senators won 7-5 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has 10 goals and 22 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Pastrnak has 24 goals and 22 assists for the Bruins. Taylor Hall has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-1-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Jake Sanderson: day to day (upper body), Rourke Chartier: day to day (upper-body), Tyler Motte: day to day (upper body), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .