Flames host the Red Wings after Dube’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (24-20-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (25-18-11, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Flames -254, Red Wings +209; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Detroit Red Wings after Dillon Dube’s two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Flames’ 4-3 overtime loss.

Calgary has a 25-18-11 record overall and a 14-9-2 record on its home ice. The Flames have gone 11-9-8 in one-goal games.

Detroit is 24-20-8 overall and 11-9-5 in road games. The Red Wings have a -7 scoring differential, with 159 total goals scored and 166 conceded.

The teams play Thursday for the second time this season. The Red Wings won 2-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has 20 goals and 20 assists for the Flames. Tyler Toffoli has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 20 goals and 30 assists for the Red Wings. Jonatan Berggren has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, five penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Red Wings: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Rasmus Andersson: day to day (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Jake Walman: day to day (shoulder), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Lucas Raymond: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .