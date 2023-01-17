Pittsburgh visits Ottawa after shootout win

Pittsburgh Penguins (22-15-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (19-20-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Penguins took down the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime.

Ottawa has a 19-20-3 record overall and an 11-10-1 record on its home ice. The Senators have a -13 scoring differential, with 124 total goals scored and 137 given up.

Pittsburgh is 10-10-2 in road games and 22-15-6 overall. The Penguins are 6-4-6 in games decided by a goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stuetzle has 18 goals and 21 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeni Malkin has 15 goals and 26 assists for the Penguins. Jason Zucker has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Penguins: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Rourke Chartier: out (upper-body), Tyler Motte: out (finger).

Penguins: Ryan Poehling: out (upper body), Jan Rutta: day to day (upper-body), Josh Archibald: out (undisclosed), Jeff Petry: out (upper-body), Tristan Jarry: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .