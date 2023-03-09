Flames in action against the Ducks after shootout victory

Anaheim Ducks (21-35-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (29-23-13, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Anaheim Ducks after the Flames beat the Minnesota Wild 1-0 in a shootout.

Calgary is 29-23-13 overall with a 9-3-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Flames have committed 273 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank eighth in league play.

Anaheim is 6-9-2 against the Pacific Division and 21-35-8 overall. The Ducks have gone 18-8-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams play Friday for the second time this season. The Flames won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 26 goals and 28 assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

Cam Fowler has nine goals and 28 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Ducks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Michael Stone: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .