Golden Knights play the Lightning on 4-game win streak

Tampa Bay Lightning (35-16-3, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (32-18-4, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Vegas is 32-18-4 overall and 16-13-0 at home. The Golden Knights have allowed 151 goals while scoring 174 for a +23 scoring differential.

Tampa Bay is 35-16-3 overall and 14-12-1 in road games. The Lightning have a 9-2-1 record in one-goal games.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has 17 goals and 21 assists for the Golden Knights. Paul Cotter has five goals over the last 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 22 goals and 55 assists for the Lightning. Corey Perry has scored four goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 4.4 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Logan Thompson: out (lower body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .